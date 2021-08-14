Frances Perez Hamamoto, familian “Ginga”, of Agana Heights, died on July 21 at the age of 67. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
