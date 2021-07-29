Frances Perez Hamamoto, familian Ginga, of Agana Heights, died July 21 at the age of 67. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights, at 9 a.m. on Aug. 14. Last respects will follow at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

