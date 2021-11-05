Frances “Frannie”/“Fran” Salas Eustaquio, familian Kan/Damoa/Chigeris/Fungu/Lasaru/Latu, of Harmon, and formerly of Yona, died Oct. 23 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Niño Perdido y Sagrada Familia Catholic Church in Asan. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Public health guidelines regarding the use of face masks will be followed and strictly enforced.

