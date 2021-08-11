Frances Topasna Santiago, also known as “Faye," familian Melon, of Umatac, died July 30 at the age of 66. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac, followed by interment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Tags

Load entries