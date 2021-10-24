Francine Dee Marie Martinez Clement, familian Liberto/Meno, of Barrigada, died on Oct. 20 at the age of 45. Mass of Intentions is offered daily at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. on Monday; 7:10 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. on Sunday. Rosaries are prayed nightly at 7 p.m. via Zoom (Meeting ID: 537 325 5803; Passcode: Deedee) and will end Oct. 29. Last respects will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada Heights. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment to follow at the Bello Family Vista Estate, Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
