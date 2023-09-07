Francis Arriola Pablo, of Barrigada, passed away Aug. 14 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. Sept. 13 at Our Lady Of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:30 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Toto. Interment services will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries