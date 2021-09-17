Francis James Hemsing Dungca

Francis James Hemsing Dungca, also known as “Dung," of Tamuning, died Sept. 10 at the age of 55. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Guam Memorial Park.

