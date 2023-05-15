Francis John J. Bersamin, of Hågat, passed away May 6 at the age of 66. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 15 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment service will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police arrest man 3 months after fatal traffic crash
- Structure fire closes Linda's Diner
- Pedestrian in Mangilao crash identified
- 2 women charged in connection to DOC officer's smuggling case
- Linguist: CHamoru use ‘dead' on Guam
- Man assaulted 84-year-old for 2nd time in 2 months, complaint states
- DOC detainee with 'undisclosed' condition dies
- Pair charged with child abuse after case originally dismissed
- Suspect pleads guilty in federal meth case
- Stockpile of shoes sitting in Finegayan Elementary School
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
Strategic Island Thinking
- Ken Kuper, Leland Bettis and Robert Underwood | Pacific Center for Island Security
We have entered a new missile age. As competition between the U.S. and China becomes increasingly militarized, a weapons race means more missi… Read moreAt the 'forward edge of the Indo-Pacific' in the new missile age
- Paul Yin-Lien Chen
The University of Guam recently held a forum to discuss the ongoing crisis in Taiwan and its implications for the Asia-Pacific region. I was h… Read moreTaiwan Straits are key to regional stability
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In