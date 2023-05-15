Francis John J. Bersamin, of Hågat, passed away May 6 at the age of 66. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 15 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Hågat. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment service will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

