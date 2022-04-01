Francis “Festus” M. Salas, familian Bodoki, of Hågat, died March 16 at the age of 67. Rosary is being said at 7 p.m. nightly at 151 N. Eugenio St., Hågat. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat. Private family service will follow.

