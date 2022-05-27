Francis “Manet”/“Mannix” W. Cruz, of Mongmong, died March 13 at the age of 47. Mass of Intention is being celebrated nightly at Nuestra Señora De Las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon May 31 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

