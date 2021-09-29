Francisca Castro Untalan of Toto, died Sept. 20 while in Honolulu, Hawaii at the age of 88. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. on Oct. 13 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Toto. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

