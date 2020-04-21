Francisca Manibusan Quichocho, fondly known as “Kai,” Familian “Lele” of Mamis Street, Mogfog, Dededo, died April 14 at the age of 83. Private memorial service will be held at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Burial ceremony will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Navy Identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who died of COVID-19
- Lawsuit challenges legality of 'checkpoints'
- Reports: Rotational aircraft bomber program on Guam has ended
- Senators pass bill on hazardous pay for GovGuam employees
- 'Another memo that made no sense'
- Seabees building 150-bed field hospital in 2 weeks
- Soldier assigned to Guam missile defense identified as crash fatality
- Governor: Relief checks in the mail
- 'You’re not alone'
- 'It's really tough right now'
Images
Videos
There is going to be a lot of COVID-19 assistance money flowing into Guam from the federal government – more than $330 million over the next f… Read more
The Work Zone
- By Jerry Roberts
If you’re in a position of leadership long enough, you’ll one day face a problem that guarantees your decision – whatever it is – is going to … Read more
- By Robert Klitzkie
It’s time to send the quarterbacks on your team to the NFL or better yet back to a high school football team. The quarterbacks, those who woul… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In