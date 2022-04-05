Francisca “Frances”/“Francing” Ragamat Alquisa died March 1 at the age of 87. Mass for Christian burial will be held at 9 a.m. April 12 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church - lower Chapel in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
