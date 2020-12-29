Francisco "Doma" Anderson Cruz, of Merizo, died on Dec. 15 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Dec. 30 from 9-11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

