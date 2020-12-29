Francisco "Doma" Anderson Cruz, of Merizo, died on Dec. 15 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Dec. 30 from 9-11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Merizo. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Rate your level of optimism for 2021
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- 6 indicted in separate child molestation cases
- Former airman facing trial in child rape case requests release, alleges jail abuse
- Former JFK student files sexual abuse lawsuit
- CHamoru ancestry linked to the Philippines, Taiwan
- Man charged in Mongmong drug raid makes bail
- Teen faces murder charges after elderly victim dies in hammer attack
- A spectacle so rare – the 'Christmas Star' as seen on Guam
- Man arrested in assault involving metal pipe
- Congress approves $600 relief check, rent support, jobless aid
- Man wanted in deadly stabbing captured
Images
Videos
Now that the country's more than $900 billion economic relief package has become law, the wait for the $600 direct financial aid for Guam resi… Read more
Helping Your Child Succeed
- By Elizabeth Hamilton
If you are like many people, Christmas is one of your favorite times of the year. It is also one of the most stressful. In addition to finding… Read more
- By Gabriel Hayashi
While reading your Dec. 18 issue, I stumbled across an article that I see too much and hopefully diminishes in time. The article was “Driver i… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In