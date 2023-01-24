Francisco “Kiko” Baza Balajadia, familian “Charming/Chana”, died Jan. 10, of Yona, died at the age of 69. Mass is being offered at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and 4 p.m. Saturday. Last respects will be held Jan. 30 from 8 - 10:30 a.m. at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis Church, Yona. Cremation will follow at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana.

