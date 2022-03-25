Francisco "Tata Kiko" Carpio Dadufalza, of Lower Barrigada Heights, died March 23 at the age of 90. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon April 11 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

