Francisco "Tata Kiko" Carpio Dadufalza, of Lower Barrigada Heights, died March 23 at the age of 90. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. to noon April 11 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation will follow at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries