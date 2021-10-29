Francisco “Corned Beef” Cruz Lizama, familian “Kondo” of Barrigada, died on Oct. 14 at the age of 80. Last respects for Francisco will be held on Nov. 8 from 8 - 11:00 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang – Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

