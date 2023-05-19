Francisco “Frank”/“Ankie” Cruz Lizama, of Mangilao, formerly of Dededo, passed away May 14 at the age of 75 years. Mass of Intention is being said from Monday-Friday at 6 p.m. at the lower level, and at 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at the upper level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment to follow at Guam Veteran’s Cemetery, Piti.
Francisco Cruz Lizama
