Sergeant First Class (US Army retired) Francisco Duenas Flores, also known as "Frank/Kiko," familian Terao-Dimas/Piti, of Sinajana, died on Sept. 1 at the age of 74. Visitation will be held from 10–11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment service will follow at noon at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

