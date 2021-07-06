Francisco "Frankie" Dydasco Manibusan, familian Kadi/Gadi/Taluba, of Tamuning, died on July 8 at the age of 43. A memorial service will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 28, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Tamuning, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
