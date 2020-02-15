Francisco "Kiko" Fujikawa San Nicolas, familian Kalendo, of Agana Heights, died Feb. 12 at age 72. Mass of Intention and rosary will be offered at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Agana Heights as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; rosary at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday; and Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday. Last respects may be paid at 9 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Agana Heights church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
