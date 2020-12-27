Francisco "Ankie" Garrido Diego, familian Mannok/Bo-ok, of Talofofo, died on Dec. 16 at the age of 79. Mass of Intention will be offered as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; 9:30 a.m. Sunday at San Miguel Church, Talofofo. Rosary will be prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at the family residence. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-11:15 a.m. on Jan. 9 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

