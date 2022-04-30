Francisco “Frank"/"Kiko” Jose Cruz, familian Lay, of Mangilao, died recently at the age of 64. Mass is being celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays (except Thursdays), at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, and at 8 a.m. Sundays at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 8-10 a.m. May 11 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

