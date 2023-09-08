Francisco “Kiko"/"Uncle Boom Boom"/"Sinot/Mandown” Kitano Manglona, of Chalan Pago, passed away Aug. 28 at the age of 59. Mass of intention is being offered at 5:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 16 at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang, Barrigada.
Francisco Kitano Manglona
