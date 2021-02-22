Francisco Leon Guerrero Chargualaf, also known as “Frank/Ko," familian Doik, of Astumbo, Dededo, died Feb. 18 at the age of 67. Viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua. Interment service will follow at Vicente A. Limitaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Tags

Load entries