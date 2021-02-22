Francisco Leon Guerrero Chargualaf, also known as “Frank/Ko," familian Doik, of Astumbo, Dededo, died Feb. 18 at the age of 67. Viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua. Interment service will follow at Vicente A. Limitaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Drug smuggling, corruption detailed
- Corn farmer robbed of harvest
- Police investigate street shooting
- Ex-soldier cleared of rape charges
- 'They smashed my car': Government contractor wrecks SUV despite pleas it is not abandoned
- Former airport police officer seeks to get rehired
- Hit-and-run driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s father hid car under tarp, asked dying victim if he was OK, police say
- Remembering Guam during the cold
- Body of spear fisherman recovered
- Complaint: Suspect told shooter, 'Blast him, par'
Images
Videos
There is no good explanation for adding just 15 individuals to the list of people with priority for the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
As we age, it is my belief that we all wonder if we have left a lasting impact in the world. Have we done right with our families, our friends… Read more
- Marie Virata Halloran
On Feb. 17, early Wednesday morning, Marilou Lacson shared with me the sad passing of our good friend, Rose Tamares Felix. Marilou’s message o… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In