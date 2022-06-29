Francisco “Magellan” M. Santos, familian Ebang, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died June 7 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. June 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries