Francisco "FM" Mantanona Santos, of Talo'fo'fo', familian Månnok, died June 1 at the age of 73. Private family viewing will take place from 9-11 a.m. June 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- New $700 stimulus proposed
- Juneteenth celebrated at Ypao
- Teen alleged she was in a sexual relationship with man, 39
- GDOE students to receive at least $157 in P-EBT, some could get more based on COVID-19-related absences
- Aircraft carrier visiting Guam
- Woman will seek early release in 2007 crash that killed officer
- 2 families want church to return donated land
- ‘I was only seven when my dad was killed’
- $50M ‘smart park’ plan could be relocated or abandoned
- Two incomes not enough: ‘Difficult, but we manage’
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
If you think that Guam has been through some changing times, what about Saipan? On a visit there last week, some of us were discussing the tra… Read more
- By Alex M. White
Tribu para tata-hu Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In