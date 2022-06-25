Francisco "FM" Mantanona Santos, of Talo'fo'fo', familian Månnok, died June 1 at the age of 73. Private family viewing will take place from 9-11 a.m. June 25 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talo'fo'fo'. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

