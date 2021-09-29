Francisco Meno Crisostomo

Francisco Meno Crisostomo, of Inarajan, died on Sept. 23 at the age of 76. Mass of Intentions are being said at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday - Saturdays at San Isidro Church in Malojloj. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home on Route 16 in Barrigada (across Department of Revenue & Taxation). Interment services to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

