Francisco "Ankie" Mesa Blas, familian Alejo/Dodo, of Barrigada, died on July 2, at the age of 86. Mass of Intention is offered at San Vicente Church in Barrigada: 6 p.m. weekdays; 5:30 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinjana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

