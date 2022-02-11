Francisco Q. Leon Guerrero, of Malesso', died Jan. 31 at the age of 85. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 15 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Dimas Catholic Church, Malesso'. Interment service will follow immediately at Merizo Catholic Cemetery.

