Francisco “Kiko” Quichocho Yamanaka, of Piti, passed away April 20 at the age of 71. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. ending on April 29 at the Yamanaka Residence, hse 131 Masso Ct., Nimitz Hill. Funeral details will be announced at a later date.
