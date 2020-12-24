Francisco “Daro Eba” Quintanilla Perez, of Santa Rita, died Dec. 19 at the age of 82. Virtual rosary is being prayed daily at noon via Zoom until Jan. 10. Please contact family for log in information. Last respects will be held Jan. 11 from 3:30-6 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. Public Health guidelines will be strictly enforced.

