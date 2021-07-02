Francisco Reyes Acosta, also known as “Ko," “Kiko” and “Ankie,” of Barrigada, died June 20 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon July 2 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 1 p.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

