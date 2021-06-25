Francisco Reyes Acosta, also known as “Ko," “Kiko” and “Ankie,” of Barrigada, died June 20 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday followed by the rosary; 5:30 p.m. Saturday followed by the rosary; 10 a.m. Sunday followed by the rosary; Monday at 6 p.m. Mass and rosaries will end June 29. Funeral service will be announced at a later date.
"My vision for Guam – after July 21 – is to get back to normal as possible," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in her remarks at an economic forum h… Read more
Over the last week, I have reviewed case law and various aspects of the FOIA process of the Guam Sunshine Law. Under this law, citizens have t… Read more
It is a great idea to have a new hospital built on Guam, but will that improve medical care at the Guam Memorial Hospital? With all due “respe… Read more
