Francisco Reyes Acosta, also known as “Ko," “Kiko” and “Ankie,” of Barrigada, died June 20 at the age of 71. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday followed by the rosary; 5:30 p.m. Saturday followed by the rosary; 10 a.m. Sunday followed by the rosary; Monday at 6 p.m. Mass and rosaries will end June 29. Funeral service will be announced at a later date.

