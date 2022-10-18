Francisco “Kiko” Reyes Camacho, Familian Trabuku, of Pulantat, Yona, died October 12 at the age of 82. Mass of Intention is being offered 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (No mass Thursday), 5 p.m. Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8 – 10:30 a.m. October 28 at ADA’S Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross (Togcha) Cemetery in Yona.

