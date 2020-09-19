Francisco Richard Ongesii, also known as “Sisco/Kiko,” of Yigo, died Sept. 4, at the age of 59. Last respects will be held from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Holy Cross “Togcha” Catholic Cemetery in Yona.

