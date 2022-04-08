Francisco Roque Sablan Cabrera, also known as “Ko’”/“Kiko”/“Frank," originally of Harmon, and most recently of Dededo, died March 22 at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon April 9 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
