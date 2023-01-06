Francisco "Rudy" Mararac, of Dededo, died Dec. 31 at the age of 72. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday followed by Mass of Intention at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:45 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon Jan. 11 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

