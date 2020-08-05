Francisco S.N. Kawamoto, of Talofofo, died July 30 at the age of 76. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

