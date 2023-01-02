Francisco "Frank" San Agustin Rivera, of Ordot, died Dec. 26 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Jan. 11 followed by Mass for a Christian Burial at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

