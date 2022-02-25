Francisco “Frank/Kiko” San Nicolas Lujan, familian Chada, of Sinajana, died Feb. 4 at the age of 84. Mass of Intention is celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass Thursday); 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. Sunday at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Private cremation will follow.

