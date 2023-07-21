Francisco “Jun” Solivio Belmes, Jr., of Sånta Rita-Sumai, passed away July 17 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is being offered 6 p.m. and Rosary at 6:30 p.m. from Monday– Saturday, with 9 a.m. Mass and 10 a.m. Rosary Sunday until July 25 at Assumption of Our Lady Catholic Church, Piti. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 –11:30 a.m July 28 at Assumption of Our Lady Church. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Hågat.
Francisco Solivio Belmes, Jr.
