Francisco “Sandy” Soriano San Nicolas, familian “KINTO” of Ipan Talo’fo’fo’ and formerly of Malesso’, died September 8 at the age of 83. Rosary followed by Mass is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 14, and 16, and Mass at 6 p.m., (Sept. 15 no Mass) nightly at San Miguel Church, Talo’fo’fo. 6 p.m. Rosary at family residence Ipan, Talo’fo’fo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30 a.m. - noon September 20 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Dimas Church, Malesso’. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries