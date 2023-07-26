Francisco “Ankie"/"Chiget"/"Papa” Taitague Garrido, of Barrigada, passed away July 16 at the age of 66. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Rosary to follow mass. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. August 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente & San Roke Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries