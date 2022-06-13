Francisco "Kiku/Ko" Tenorio Diaz, of Hågat, died May 21 at the age of 91. Misan Animas is being celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat and will continue through June 24 as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 7 a.m.; Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday at 9 a.m. Services will be held June 25 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Hågat, beginning with Holy Rosary at 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon and will be followed immediately by inurnment at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

