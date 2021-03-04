Francisco Tenorio Tenorio, also known as “Kiko/Ko/Frank,” familian Labuchu, of Yona, died on Feb. 25 at the age of 86. Mass of Intention will be offered at Our Lady of Peace & Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m.; Saturday at 5:30 p.m.; Sunday at 10 a.m. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. on March 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 p.m. at St. Francis Church in Yona, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

