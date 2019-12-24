Francisco Torres Perez Jr., known as "Boy/Gollo/Pomparu," of Yigo, died recently at age 83. Rosary and Masses are being offered at Our Lourdes Church in Yigo as follows: 5:30 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. Mass Dec. 24; 12:30 p.m. rosary and 11:15 a.m. Mass Dec. 25; 6 p.m. rosary and 6:30 p.m. Mass on Dec. 26-27. Final respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at the Yigo church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Burial will at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

