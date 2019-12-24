Francisco Torres Perez Jr., known as "Boy/Gollo/Pomparu," of Yigo, died recently at age 83. Rosary and Masses are being offered at Our Lourdes Church in Yigo as follows: 5:30 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. Mass Dec. 24; 12:30 p.m. rosary and 11:15 a.m. Mass Dec. 25; 6 p.m. rosary and 6:30 p.m. Mass on Dec. 26-27. Final respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at the Yigo church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Burial will at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In