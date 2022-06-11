Francisco U. Pereda, of Dededo, died May 14 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. June 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
