Frank “Kiko” Anthony Perez, familian Gollo, of Yona, died on Oct. 8 at the age of 65. Last respects will be held from 9-11:15 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Live stream will be available at https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/frank-anthony-perez. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Jude Church in Sinajana. Interment to follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

